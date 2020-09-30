McLean County's annual fire truck parade dedicated to first responders, health care workers

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters from all over McLean County will kick-off Fire Prevention Week on Sunday with the annual Chief Del Thomas Fire Truck Parade.

The parade, sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41, marks the start of fire prevention week each year. It was started in 1982 by Hudson Fire Chief Del Thomas, and last year featured about 35 trucks and first responder vehicles from McLean County.

This year, MABAS Division 41 is dedicating the parade to all first responders, nurses, doctors, CNAs, emergency management personnel and those in supporting roles who have assisted and cared for COVID-19 patients.