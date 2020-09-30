McLean County's annual fire truck parade dedicated to first responders, health care workers

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters from all over McLean County will kick-off Fire Prevention Week on Sunday with the annual Chief Del Thomas Fire Truck Parade.
The parade, sponsored by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 41, marks the start of fire prevention week each year. It was started in 1982 by Hudson Fire Chief Del Thomas, and last year featured about 35 trucks and first responder vehicles from McLean County.
This year, MABAS Division 41 is dedicating the parade to all first responders, nurses, doctors, CNAs, emergency management personnel and those in supporting roles who have assisted and cared for COVID-19 patients.
"Most of them have been going through quite a bit," said Lt. Les Siron, with the Bloomingotn Township Fire Protection District. "I think this year, with everything going on, I just think it's a good idea to honor the people that have been on the front lines every day dealing with this."
Fire trucks will not be staged for viewing prior to the parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parade line up begins at noon at Franklin Park, in Bloomington, and will begin at 1 p.m. Trucks will head east on Locust Street to Towanda Avenue, south to Washington Street, and then head east, finishing at the State Farm's corporate headquarters.
People are encouraged to practice social distancing along the parade route.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, which killed more than 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless.
This year's them for Fire Prevention Week is kitchen fires, which are responsible for the majority of residential fires, and will focus on teaching people to be aware of their surroundings when cooking, said Siron.
