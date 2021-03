BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has located a missing teenager.

Early Monday, the department announced that 19-year-old Kayla Mancuso-Light of Bloomington was missing. She is reported to have low level cognitive functioning and was possibly in crisis.

The department sent an alert at about 11:20 a.m. that she had been found, but no other details were available.

