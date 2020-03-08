More about Chicago-St. Louis Amtrak passenger who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County school will close Monday after it was found a woman infected with the coronavirus is the older sister of a student. The woman was a passenger on an Amtrak train from Chicago to St. Louis, which includes stops in Central Illinois.
“We are communicating with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and sharing everything that we know with them. We will work with officials to ensure we are doing everything possible to mitigate risk and to maintain our safe environment,” said Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School communications director Alice Dickherber in an email. “We are committed to the health and safety of our community and we will follow the guidance of public health officials as we plan for the coming days.”
The school in Frontenac, Missouri.
Screenshots of a more detailed message from the schools to parents are circulating on social media. The message warns that the sister of the infected patient and her father attended a school father-daughter dance Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, Missouri.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Sunday that the patient's father had not followed health department instructions. Page said the family had been told on Thursday to self quarantine. He spoke at a news conference Sunday evening.
The Villa Duchesne message advises, “If you attended the dance, please be attentive to any symptoms you are experiencing.”
Amtrak says woman on train that made stop in Normal has tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus
The woman, in her 20s, flew into Chicago O’Hare International Airport and took an Amtrak train home to St. Louis, according to Doug Moore, spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. The woman attends an out-of-state school and had been studying abroad.
On Sunday, Amtrak released a statement indicating the company is looking into the matter.
“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus,” the statement read. “We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected.
“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”
Because she was already starting to feel ill, the woman immediately contacted the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Moore said. She apparently stayed home and did not have contact with anyone until she was instructed on Friday to go to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri, for testing.
Hospital staff were notified before the woman arrived, so they were able to protect themselves and isolate her from others.
The woman has been quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms, officials said.
On Saturday, state and county officials announced the woman’s test result as “presumptive positive.” The result still needs to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which takes a few days. Page said it is “highly likely” the CDC will confirm it.
The downtown St. Louis station, called the Gateway Transportation Center, is also a hub for Greyhound, Megabus and Metro St. Louis. "The Gateway Transportation Center is following guidelines to assure the cleanliness of our facility," St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green's office stated in an email.
Investigators with the county health department spent several hours Saturday interviewing the woman to determine whether she might have had close contact with anyone else who could be at risk.
“We go through an extensive interviewing process with the person,” that follows CDC protocols, said Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the county health department. “We spent several hours with her yesterday going over her movements and travel history … . It’s a difficult process that requires a lot of careful interviewing and coaching and memory prompts.”
As investigators learn more, Schmidt said, they are in contact with CDC officials to determine how far back they should document the woman’s movements, who’s at risk of exposure and what other health agencies outside of the county may need to be involved.
The process of determining who needs to be notified, checked for symptoms and tested is unfolding, Schmidt said. Those contacts may lead to more investigations, as well.
“It’s a cascading series of potential calls,” she said. “We won’t know until it starts to move forward and it continues to generate potential contact.”
State health department director Dr. Randall Williams was working Sunday alongside county health officials.
“We are providing extra boots on the ground here. There are a lot of contacts that need to made,” Williams said. “We are looking at her travel schedule, being on trains and planes and staying in hotels, and local contacts.”
Williams said he wanted to stress that only those in close and prolonged contact are at risk.
“It’s a really important part of the message,” he said, “that when we say contact, we mean 15 to 30 minutes within 6 feet of the person.”
The CDC website defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of an infected person “for a prolonged period of time” or having direct contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as being coughed on.