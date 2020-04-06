Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Veterans Parkway Sunday evening.

About 6:15 p.m. Bloomington police responded to the intersection of Veterans and South Main Street for an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to police, the motorcycle, which was driven by an adult man, hit the back of the other vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a local hospital. On Sunday, he was in stable but critical condition. An update on his condition was not available Monday.

Parts of Veterans Parkway were blocked off for several hours Sunday for the crash investigation.