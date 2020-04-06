You are the owner of this article.
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Veterans Parkway Sunday evening.

About 6:15 p.m. Bloomington police responded to the intersection of Veterans and South Main Street for an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to police, the motorcycle, which was driven by an adult man, hit the back of the other vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a local hospital. On Sunday, he was in stable but critical condition. An update on his condition was not available Monday.

Parts of Veterans Parkway were blocked off for several hours Sunday for the crash investigation.

The motorcycle driver was issued two citations related to the accident; the driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was released from the scene without citation or arrest.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Bloomington police dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

