Motorcycle driver killed in Will County crash

BLOOMINGTON — A motorcycle driver was killed when he rear-ended a car driven by a Bloomington man.

The crash was at about 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 55 southbound north of Veterans Parkway in Will County.

The driver of the 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle ran into the back of a 2013 Silver Honda Odyssey, Illinois State Police said in a statement. The motorcycle driver was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

State Police on Monday identified him as Joseph P. McGrath, 22, of Joliet.

The other driver was not injured.

