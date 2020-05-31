Motorcyclist rides through post-rally crowd in Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON – A motorcyclist sped through a crowd of post-rally marchers Sunday night in downtown Bloomington, apparently hitting a person, before speeding off.

The marchers, who had attended an NAACP/NIOT rally, had circled downtown and returned to the McLean County Law and Justice Center when the incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and Front streets.

"This is just horrible," said Mayor Tari Renner. "I went to the rally and everything seemed peaceful. And then something like this happens. I don’t know the details of what this person did, but it comes at a really bad time, clearly at the end of a rally that is trying to promote justice and healing and moving forward in a nonviolent way.

“That is what was stressed consistently in the pre-rally events in front of the McLean County history museum as well as at the rally itself,” Renner said.