Mow now or bale later: Up to 3 inches of rain could fall by next week
Mow now or bale later: Up to 3 inches of rain could fall by next week

LINCOLN — If you don't mow Wednesday, you probably won't for almost another week: Daily rain could bring totals up to 3 inches by Monday.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday, with occasional daily storms bringing between 2 1/2 and 3 inches of rain by Sunday. The hazardous weather forecast includes the counties of Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby and Vermilion.

Severe storms are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening. The consistent rain could cause standing water in flood-prone areas and rising water along rivers, streams and creeks.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 70s through the weekend. Monday is expected to be sunny and in the low 70s.

