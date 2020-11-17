 Skip to main content
New data: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases Tuesday
New data: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases Tuesday

This story will be updated. Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter and get updates in your inbox.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of people with COVID. The data released Tuesday means there have been 6,886 cases since the pandemic started.

Other new data:

  • 18 are hospitalized due to COVID
  • 75% of intensive care unit beds are in use
  • 1,531 people are isolating at home
  • The seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 14.1%

On Monday, Illinois public health officials urged people to reconsider Thanksgiving plans that might bring vulnerable people in contact with someone with the coronavirus and reported 11,632 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 37 additional fatalities.

There were 90,612 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday’s announcement. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 14.7%. That brings the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths.​

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report. 

Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest

Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest worked on a series of stories about the impact of COVID on health care, schools and business. Read the series here. 

