New data: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of people with COVID. The data released Tuesday means there have been 6,886 cases since the pandemic started.

Other new data:

18 are hospitalized due to COVID

75% of intensive care unit beds are in use

1,531 people are isolating at home

The seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 14.1%

On Monday, Illinois public health officials urged people to reconsider Thanksgiving plans that might bring vulnerable people in contact with someone with the coronavirus and reported 11,632 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 37 additional fatalities.