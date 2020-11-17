New data: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases Tuesday

This story will be updated. Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter and get updates in your inbox.
Become a Pantagraph digital subscriber to get updates like this. Rates start at $3. Learn more here.
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of people with COVID. The data released Tuesday means there have been 6,886 cases since the pandemic started.
Other new data:
- 18 are hospitalized due to COVID
- 75% of intensive care unit beds are in use
- 1,531 people are isolating at home
- The seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 14.1%
Support Local Journalism
On Monday, Illinois public health officials urged people to reconsider Thanksgiving plans that might bring vulnerable people in contact with someone with the coronavirus and reported 11,632 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 37 additional fatalities.
There were 90,612 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday’s announcement. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 14.7%. That brings the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest
Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest
Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest worked on a series of stories about the impact of COVID on health care, schools and business. Read the series here.
Your support means we have the resources to do this kind of journalism. Become a digital subscriber today. Rates start at $3 for 13 weeks.
The roller coaster of COVID over the past 10 months has been especially twisty for parents, students, teachers and school administrators.
To understand COVID in Central Illinois, go to McLean County Fairgrounds and count the vehicles.
“If things don’t change, and I don’t have anything that’s telling me that it’s going to change, we could be in a position where we’re rationing care.”
After overhauling operations to combat the spread of COVID-19, Midwestern school districts are scrambling to contain outbreaks, communicate with parents and keep classrooms staffed as teachers are forced to quarantine.
With razor-thin margins, various vendor agreements and numerous regulations, owning a restaurant or bar isn't for the faint of heart even in the best of times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.