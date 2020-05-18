New Illinois troopers help with chase, arrest on first day of orientation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

DWIGHT — Five new state troopers on their first day of orientation were part of a highway chase that ended with a man charged with armed hijacking of a vehicle.

“The country and the state has been forced to adapt during an unprecedented pandemic. Why should their first day in their new district be anything but unprecedented,” said District 5 Lt. David Keltner. “Their oath to protect and serve began with an unorthodox, socially distanced, commission ceremony, limited in attendance, while wearing personal protective equipment and continued through to their first day, where they were called to action and successfully assisted in the apprehension of a suspect.”

Keltner was conducting orientation on May 4 for Matthew Giamanco, Blake Kerzich, Timothy Kuchynka and Sean Martinez when he heard of the hijacking and ensuing chase. Keltner, the new troopers and other officers helped take Massey into custody.

As reported earlier, the incident started on northbound Interstate 55 south of Gorman Road, after a car and truck tractor collided and another car stopped so its occupants could help. But the driver of the crashed car showed a gun and stole the second car. Troopers tried to stop the car 20 miles north of the accident scene, and started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop, police said.