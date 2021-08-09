 Skip to main content
New map shows up-to-date road closures in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Motorists traveling through McLean County will no longer have to worry about lane closures and construction with the help of a new website.

The McLean County GIS Consortium has partnered with the city of Bloomington and town of Normal to launch a map of current and planned road construction.

"The creation of this app has been in the works for a while," Crystal Williams, GIS coordinator with McLean County GIS Consortium, said in a news release. "McLean County has been using a similar site since 2018. With staff from Bloomington and Normal joining the effort, we will be providing our communities with up-to-date information about road closures."

The new website uses information available through the Illinois Department of Transportation to identify local road construction, including full and partial road closures, and detours.

Full road closures are illustrated with a red outline, partial are orange, and detours are identified in green.

"Road closures and detours are necessary, but that doesn't make them any less frustrating," said Katherine Murphy, manager of communications and external affairs with the city of Bloomington. "With all local government providing closure information collaboratively, the app provides one stop for the community to learn why and how long roads are planned to be closed."

People can access the new map at bit.ly/mcleancoroadclosures, or through Bloomington, Normal, McLean County government, and McLean County GIS Consortium web pages.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

