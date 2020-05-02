New photos: Mother, 2 children die in Lexington fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEXINGTON — A mother, child and baby died early Saturday when fire swept through their mobile home in rural Lexington.

No one else was injured. The victims' names have not been released; autopsies were scheduled later in the day.

Neighbor Stephen Ross didn't know anyone was inside the trailer when he woke up at 3:22 a.m.

"I tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly," he said. "It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."

Ross' own home, next door, was damaged by heat and smoke. He saved his dog, cat and four snakes, and said he'll live temporarily with his father.

Flames melted the front half of the mobile home and police tape surrounded the property at mid-morning as firefighters and natural gas investigators continued to look for what caused the fire. The fire also damaged a nearby car, but it was unclear to whom it belonged.