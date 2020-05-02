New photos: Neighbors in shock after mother, 2 children die in Lexington fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEXINGTON — A mother, child and baby died early Saturday when fire swept through their mobile home in rural Lexington.

No one else was injured. The victims' names have not been released; autopsies were scheduled later in the day.

Neighbor Stephen Ross didn't know anyone was inside the trailer when he woke up at 3:22 a.m.

"I tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly," he said. "It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."

Ross' own home, next door, was damaged by heat and smoke. He saved his dog, cat and four snakes, and said he'll live temporarily with his father.

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, said Captain Eric Heuer, the incident commander at the scene.

“The front half of the trailer was fully involved and we had reports of people still inside,” he said. “We were well behind the fire but made quite an effort to get in. We had several crews from our department and others. We were able to remove the victims, but unfortunately, they died in the fire.”

Counselors have been made available for first responders, he said.