No cause yet for overnight fire in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters haven't yet determined a cause for a fire that damaged a home early Wednesday on Bloomington's west side. No one was injured.

Department spokesman Eric Davison said the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to a one-story home at 608 W. Graham St., Bloomington.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to the interior of home, which sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

The fire came less than a day after fire damaged another west-side home. A cause for that fire also remains under investigation.