Normal assistant police chief retires

NORMAL — Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele is retiring from the Normal Police Department after 28 years of service.

Klingele, who was hired as assistant chief in 2011, was hired in 1993 and has worked as a patrol officer and crime prevention officer, as well as a department training coordinator. He also spent eight years as a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

"As a kid, growing up, I became interested in law enforcement from seeing the police here in Normal," Klingele said Monday in an interview with The Pantagraph. "Those were my role models growing up, so it was kind of fitting that I end my career where those interests started."

His last day was Monday.

Chief Rick Bleichner on Monday said Klingele has "certainly been one of those consummate professionals. He's always been the one to do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons."

The department is promoting Hackman to assistant chief following an internal hiring process, which involved a panel interview and qualification and performance reviews.

Salary information was not immediately available at press time.

He will be replaced by Lt. Shane Hackman, who has worked for the department for 22 years and serves as administrative lieutenant. He also oversees training, community service, and technology.

“He’s been a dedicated professional here, he’s worked in all different kinds of facets in the department,” said Bleichner. "Shane, given his years in operations on the patrol side, as well as his abilities to maneuver through the administrative work, his communication abilities, he rose above the other candidates.”

In a Monday interview with The Pantagraph, Hackman said he is "looking forward to helping our department be more involved in the community, reach out to different organizations, embracing them, and seeing ourselves be part of that."

Hackman said he foresees staffing will be one of the biggest issues he and the current departmental leadership will have to tackle in the coming year.

"We've seen a lot of influx with people leaving the profession," he said.

His first day as assistant chief will be Tuesday.

Serving as a police officer is the only career Klingele was interested in since he was a kid, and he said he was fortunate enough to do that for 36 years. Helping people, he said, was one of the most fulfilling aspects of his job.

"Law enforcement, there's a lot of ups and downs," he said. "It's a very demanding career, but it's also very satisfying. When you're able to help people that kind of balances out the enforcement part of law enforcement."

Klingele said he is at the age of retirement and felt that it was time. He is looking forward to spending more time with his family, traveling, fishing and watching his favorite hockey team, the St. Louis Blues play.

"I think the future of this department, they're in a very good place," said Klingele. "Whenever you have someone in my position leave, that affords a lot of people opportunities to move up. We've got good people in place and the chief has made some good promotions to continue on with the professionalism in the department.

He added, "It's been a wonderful career for me in a job that was the only thing I ever wanted to do, I don't think it gets any better than that."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

