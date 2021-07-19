 Skip to main content
Normal Fire crews called to help at LaSalle building collapse

1001 1st Street, LaSalle

A Normal Fire Department technical rescue team was dispatched to this building at 1001 1st Street, LaSalle, after the back half of the vacant building collapsed late Monday morning.

 GOOGLE MAPS
LASALLE — A Normal Fire Department technical rescue team was called to downtown LaSalle Monday afternoon to assist with a vacant building collapse.

The back half of an abandoned building at 1001 1st Street, LaSalle, collapsed late Monday morning and Normal fire crews were dispatched to the site about 1:45 p.m. to assist, Normal Fire Department spokesman Matt Swaney said.

Swaney said the building was presumed to be empty and that no injuries or fire were reported.

Matt Swaney

Swaney

He also did not know about an hour after dispatch what Normal Fire Department’s exact involvement would be with the building about 60 miles north of Normal, but “we’re at least going up to assist them,” he said.

Swaney said LaSalle fire crews had requested a technical rescue team and the regional emergency dispatch system alerted the Normal Fire Department’s dispatch center to deploy firefighters to help.

The LaSalle News Tribune reported that the building had been declared abandoned in late 2019 and would be scheduled for demolition or repairs. But a judge later reversed the ruling and the building’s owner had since sought repairs.

