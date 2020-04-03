Normal firefighters called to Rivian paint shop
032520-blm-loc-6virusconstruction

Brightly colored man-lifts fill the construction floor as workers for River City Construction erect steel trusses Tuesday, March 24, 2020, for the battery plant under construction at Rivian, 100 N. Rivian Motorway in Normal.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – Firefighters are investigating a possible fire at the Rivian Automotive paint shop under construction at the plant in west Normal.

There was no smoke showing from the building, located on the central-east part of the Rivian campus, but a fire truck with aerial ladder was used to check the roof.

About 40 workers were evacuated from the plant. Rivian workers are not working because of coronavirus social distancing, but several contractors still have employees at the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

