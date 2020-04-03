Normal firefighters called to Rivian paint shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL – Firefighters are investigating a possible fire at the Rivian Automotive paint shop under construction at the plant in west Normal.

There was no smoke showing from the building, located on the central-east part of the Rivian campus, but a fire truck with aerial ladder was used to check the roof.

About 40 workers were evacuated from the plant. Rivian workers are not working because of coronavirus social distancing, but several contractors still have employees at the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

