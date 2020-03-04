Normal forum to focus on protecting places of worship

NORMAL — Law enforcement and faith leaders will focus on protecting places of worship during a forum planned 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 20 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1000 E. College Ave.

The focus is on preventing and responding to hate crimes against places of worship.

The forum will be led by the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service and is hosted by the city of Bloomington, town of Normal, McLean County State's Attorney's Office, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Epiphany Catholic Church. The forum is open to the public but reservations are due by March 18 at https://usaoilctraining.org/ProtectingPlacesofWorshipForum.

Topics will include overview of religious hate crimes, preventing and responding to active shooter situations, securing houses of worship, and an interfaith panel discussion protecting places of worship.