Normal garage fire under investigation
Normal garage fire under investigation

Fire

NORMAL — The cause of a garage fire in Normal early Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Heather Ridge Drive at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was coming from the three-car attached garage of the two-story home, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement. 

Everyone inside was able to get out and there were no injuries, the statement said. 

There is heavy damage to the contents of the garage, but an estimate of the damage was not available. A door in the garage that leads to the house was closed and prevented smoke and heat from entering. 

“This is a perfect example of how a closed door stopped fire and smoke from spreading and allowed this family to escape their home safely,” spokesman Matt Swaney said. “When you go to bed at night, make sure all the doors in your home are closed. Every closed door is another barrier that prevents the fire and smoke from spreading into your way out. In this case, like so many others, one side of the door was charred and blackened by heat and smoke, while the other side shows virtually no signs of ever being in a fire.” 

Bloomington Fire Department was initially dispatched to the scene but was dismissed upon their arrival because the fire had not spread into the house. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

