Normal garage fire under investigation

NORMAL — The cause of a garage fire in Normal early Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Heather Ridge Drive at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was coming from the three-car attached garage of the two-story home, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement.

Everyone inside was able to get out and there were no injuries, the statement said.

There is heavy damage to the contents of the garage, but an estimate of the damage was not available. A door in the garage that leads to the house was closed and prevented smoke and heat from entering.