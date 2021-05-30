Normal man crashed tour bus, police say

NORMAL — A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.

Kvon Tooles was being held on a $200,000 bond, meaning he must post $20,035 to be released.

He is charged with three felony and three misdemeanor charges including attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Normal police Sgt. Mike Chiesi said the incident started about 6 a.m. Thursday when Tooles allegedly entered a Timi’s Tour Bus in uptown Normal. The bus driver tried to get him to leave and Tooles drove off, with the driver on the bus, eventually crashing the bus near the Meijer store in the 1900 block of East College Avenue, Chiesi said.

“The suspect took off and we apprehended him,” said Chiesi.