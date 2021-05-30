 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal man crashed tour bus, police say
0 comments

Normal man crashed tour bus, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

NORMAL — A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.

Kvon Tooles was being held on a $200,000 bond, meaning he must post $20,035 to be released.

He is charged with three felony and three misdemeanor charges including attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Normal police Sgt. Mike Chiesi said the incident started about 6 a.m. Thursday when Tooles allegedly entered a Timi’s Tour Bus in uptown Normal. The bus driver tried to get him to leave and Tooles drove off, with the driver on the bus, eventually crashing the bus near the Meijer store in the 1900 block of East College Avenue, Chiesi said.

Watch now: Fired McLean County sheriff's worker sues, claims retaliation

“The suspect took off and we apprehended him,” said Chiesi.

After he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center to be checked out, “a small tussle ensured” as Tooles fought with officers, said Chiesi.

“We were able to get him under control,” he said, and Tooles was “taken to the jail without further incident.”

Chiesi said an officer suffered cuts and scrapes, but he did not know about injuries to the bus driver.

The Pantagraph was unable to reach Timi’s Tours for comment or further information on Saturday.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rally in Bloomington for Palestinians

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News