Normal man crashed tour bus, police say

NORMAL — A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.
Kvon Tooles was being held on a $200,000 bond, meaning he must post $20,035 to be released.
He is charged with three felony and three misdemeanor charges including attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Normal police Sgt. Mike Chiesi said the incident started about 6 a.m. Thursday when Tooles allegedly entered a Timi’s Tour Bus in uptown Normal. The bus driver tried to get him to leave and Tooles drove off, with the driver on the bus, eventually crashing the bus near the Meijer store in the 1900 block of East College Avenue, Chiesi said.
“The suspect took off and we apprehended him,” said Chiesi.
After he was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center to be checked out, “a small tussle ensured” as Tooles fought with officers, said Chiesi.
“We were able to get him under control,” he said, and Tooles was “taken to the jail without further incident.”
Chiesi said an officer suffered cuts and scrapes, but he did not know about injuries to the bus driver.
The Pantagraph was unable to reach Timi’s Tours for comment or further information on Saturday.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Austin L. Alexander
Jerell D. Dudley
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
James W. Lawrence
Dana S. Anderson
Telly S. Bishop
Jerimiah D. Givens
Rhonda L. Davis
Nolan Love
Cortez Gleghorn
Michael D. Davis
Mario L. Burley
Justin A. Leicht
Laura Cooper
Nick Buss
Jesse Chamberlain
Charles Bradley
Justin Mata
Jerome Robinson
Lance Cotton
Joseph Doyle
Richard Erving
William Beasley
Dexter McCraney
Amanda Street
Larry Knell
Robert Coone
Kevon Moon
Thomas Bartholomew
Alejandro Alvarez
Inez J. Gleghorn
Christopher Garza
Brent Burton
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Lawrence Jones
Joshua Luttrell
Stephanie Kitchens
James Canti
Jimmy Pate
Michael Bakana
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota