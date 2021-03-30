Normal man dies in Iowa boating accident

ELLSWORTH, Iowa — A Normal man was one of two people identified in a fatal boating accident at Little Wall Lake outside Ellsworth, Iowa.

Derek Nanni, 19, of Normal was a freshman chemistry major at Iowa State University. He and 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington D.C. died Sunday morning after their boat capsized Sunday morning, according to a statement from the university.

Three members of the Iowa State Crew Club, a boating team at the university, were rescued from the water Sunday and one person’s body was recovered later that day. Rescue crews recovered the second victim Monday morning.

The three rescued students were taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released Nanni and Ben-David’s names Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office and other state agencies are investigating the incident.