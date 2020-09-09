 Skip to main content
Normal man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Normal man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Heavy fog fell on Rivian Parkway south of College Avenue, the morning after a motorcyclist was killed about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NORMAL — A Normal man was identified Wednesday afternoon as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash outside Bloomington-Normal.

Kyle P. Casey, 23, was the sole occupant of a motorcycle that struck the back of a van about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound U.S. Route 150/Rivian Motorway near West College Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The van was driven by a 52-year-old Collinsville man, police said. 

Casey was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Casey died of blunt injuries due to the motorcycle striking the delivery van, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said. Toxicology testing is pending.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Normal Fire Department also responded to the scene late Tuesday.

The roadway was closed for about five hours for the traffic crash investigation, reopening at about 4:20 a.m., state police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

