Normal man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A Normal man was identified Wednesday afternoon as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash outside Bloomington-Normal.

Kyle P. Casey, 23, was the sole occupant of a motorcycle that struck the back of a van about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound U.S. Route 150/Rivian Motorway near West College Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The van was driven by a 52-year-old Collinsville man, police said.

Casey was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Casey died of blunt injuries due to the motorcycle striking the delivery van, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said. Toxicology testing is pending.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Normal Fire Department also responded to the scene late Tuesday.