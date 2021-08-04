 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Normal man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

  • 0
Police Lights
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.

Warren D. Welch, 72, was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck trees at 24032 Ron Smith Memorial Highway in Hudson, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

Motorcyclist killed in Tazewell County wreck Monday

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Welch died of cervical spinal and cerebral injuries due to his motorcycle hitting fixed objects, an autopsy report said.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the incident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo defense 'ridiculous'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News