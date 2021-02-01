Normal police: 6 stolen, illegal guns found during recent traffic stops

NORMAL — Police on Monday said six firearms possessed illegally or reported stolen have been recovered during traffic stops in the past week.

The guns were found by patrol officers and the Problem Oriented Policing Unit. Adopted in October 2015, the unit unit place emphasis on research and analysis, crime prevention, community and private interaction to cause a reduction in calls for service.

"Normal PD is committed to making our community more safe and these officers hard work is paying off," the department said on social media.

