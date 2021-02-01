Normal police: 6 stolen, illegal guns found during recent traffic stops

Victims should immediately report the fraudulent claims to the state’s unemployment agency by submitting a form online or calling 800-814-0513.
State and federal officials recommend victims of unemployment fraud and data breaches monitor and place a freeze on their credit reports, which prohibits the report from being shared with potential creditors. Credit freezes are free.
People have to contact each of the major credit bureaus to place a credit freeze either through mail, telephone or online. For each case, the person has to provide name, Social Security number, date of birth, home address, proof of current address and a photocopy of a government-issued identification card, which includes a driver’s license or military identification. Contact Equifax at 1-800-525-6285, Experian at 1-888-EXPERIAN (397-3742), TransUnion at 1-800-680-7289 and Innovis at 1-800-540-2505.
It is recommended victims request a fraud alert, which tells businesses to check with you before opening a new account, from at least one of the big credit bureaus.
Victims can get a free credit report via www.annualcreditreport.com. Through April, everyone can get a free weekly credit report from the three major credit reporting agencies, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
State officials encourage victims to file a police report in case the person needs proof of the crime when dealing with creditors. Victims also should check their banks for unusual activity.