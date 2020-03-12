Normal police, coroner investigate death at parking deck

NORMAL — Normal police and McLean County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man who apparently jumped from a parking deck Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m. Normal police and fire personnel were called to a parking deck at the corner of Franklin and Virgina avenues, where a man was lying on the ground, according to a statement from NPD and the coroner’s officer.
The man was severely injured by the fall and showed no signs of life.
Preliminary investigations indicate the man jumped from the third level of the east side of the parking deck. There was no indication of foul play, the release stated.
His name is being withheld pending notification of family and next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.
