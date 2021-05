NORMAL — The Normal Police Department in a social media post said police dog Barrett has died.

The Belgian Malinois was part of the department from 2012 to 2019. He worked with Officer Jon Cleveland.

"Barrett enjoyed retirement with his handler, Officer Cleveland. Please keep K-9 Barrett, Officer Cleveland and family in your thoughts and prayers," the post said.

