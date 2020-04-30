Normal police: Man in custody after standoff ends on Charlotte Drive

Normal Police Department officers regroup after taking a man into custody after an hour-long incident in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020. Police described the incident as a domestic incident that ended peacefully, with no injuries.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers responded to the residence for a domestic call about 1:45 p.m. The victim had exited the residence and the individual would not come out. Officers negotiated with him and he turned himself in about an hour later. He was unarmed.
The man, 35, of Normal, faces initial charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic battery. The Pantagraph does not name suspects until they are formally charged in court.
