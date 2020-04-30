Normal police: Man in custody after standoff ends on Charlotte Drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Normal police say a short standoff has ended in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive after a domestic dispute.

Police took a man into custody. No one was injured, according to police at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers responded to the residence for a domestic call about 1:45 p.m. The victim had exited the residence and the individual would not come out. Officers negotiated with him and he turned himself in about an hour later. He was unarmed.

The man, 35, of Normal, faces initial charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic battery. The Pantagraph does not name suspects until they are formally charged in court.

