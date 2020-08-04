You are the owner of this article.
Normal police need help finding missing man
NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Alexander Holdman, 52, was last contacted Friday, July 31. Police say there is no sign of foul play, but his family believes he might be in distress.

Holdman is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Holdman is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or Normal Police Department at (309) 888-5030.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

