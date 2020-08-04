Normal police need help finding missing man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander Holdman, 52, was last contacted Friday, July 31. Police say there is no sign of foul play, but his family believes he might be in distress.

Holdman is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Holdman is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or Normal Police Department at (309) 888-5030.

