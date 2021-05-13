 Skip to main content
Normal police respond to social media posts about suspicious vehicle
NORMAL – The Normal Police Department is reminding the public to beware of speaking to strangers and entering unknown vehicles Thursday as it addressed a social media post circulating in the community.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Monday in the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Normal, after a caller informed officers of an older male in a white van driving slowly around the block.

The driver pulled up to the caller’s daughter and told her to get in the van, police said. The man drove away after the daughter told him she was calling the police.

No suspect has been identified or located.

“NPD reminds parents and children to be aware of your surroundings and continue safe habits such as not speaking with strangers and never entering a vehicle with someone you do not know,” Normal police said in a statement. “NPD is always available to respond for assistance by calling 911 in an emergency or 309-888-5030 for non-emergency.”

