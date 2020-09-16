 Skip to main content
Normal woman killed in motorcycle crash
Normal woman killed in motorcycle crash

NORMAL — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a Normal woman killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

Tonya S. Rohrs, 47, has been identified as the passenger on a motorcycle that lost control near 1100 East 1900 North outside Carlock, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

Rohrs was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. in the emergency room at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and the coroner's office was notified at about 7:30 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died of head injuries caused by the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

