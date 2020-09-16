Normal woman killed in motorcycle crash

NORMAL — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a Normal woman killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
Tonya S. Rohrs, 47, has been identified as the passenger on a motorcycle that lost control near 1100 East 1900 North outside Carlock, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.
Rohrs was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. in the emergency room at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and the coroner's office was notified at about 7:30 p.m.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died of head injuries caused by the crash.
This incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
