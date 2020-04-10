Normal's Marriott lobby, cafe damaged in fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — No one was injured Thursday morning when a fire damaged the cafe in the lobby of the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

The hotel remains open and operations will not be affected by the damage or restoration work.

The cafe had "heavy" fire damage and the lobby was damaged by water. A cause and dollar estimate were not immediately available.

The Normal Fire Department was called to the hotel at 201 Broadway St. at 7:33 a.m. for a fire reported in the Caffeina’s Marketplace Cafe inside the lobby.

Before firefighters arrived, a hotel employee tried to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher, but the fire sprinklers were triggered within a few moments “and began flowing water to slow the spread of the fire,” according to a news release from Normal Fire.