Now hear this: Bloomington Fire Department wants siren with voice capability

"Having this added safety broadcast capability will help to ensure a better experience for all in case of inclement weather or other emergencies," Barnett said.

Bloomington has 18 outdoor warning sirens throughout the city, including one on the roof of the former State Farm building across Washington Street from the Government Center, Mohr said.

"The communication with the new owners (of the former State Farm building) is that siren could stay for the time being," Mohr said.

The 18 sirens emit sound for a severe weather alert and in the event of a military attack. They are tested the first Tuesday of each month.

The public address capability would allow the McLean County Emergency Management Agency or emergency management with the city of Bloomington to broadcast a recorded voice message to urge people to seek shelter and would also allow a live voice warning with specific directions if needed, Mohr said.

While the siren would be used most likely in a severe weather emergency such as a tornado, it also could be used for other emergencies, he said.