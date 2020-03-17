NTSB: Passengers were looking for eagles when plane crashed near Lincoln

“Shoener Environmental reported the purpose of the aerial survey was to aid in the environmental assessment of potential wind turbine installations in the area,” according to the report.

Chapman and Hanson would shoot photos of the bald eagle nest near Lincoln during these flights. At Florida Atlantic University, Hanson wrote his thesis on bald eagles and his friends referred to him as a “bird nerd,” according to his obituary.

The first two flights were conducted with another flight instructor from Synergy.

Preliminary review of the tracking data shows after their departure at 8:04 a.m., the plane traveled south near LeRoy, then southwest near Heyworth. They continued southwest toward Lincoln.