NTSB to release preliminary report from fatal crash outside Lincoln

BLOOMINGTON — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have ended their work at the scene of the fatal plane crash outside Lincoln and will issue a preliminary report in the next few days.

NTSB Public Affairs Officer Terry Williams said the initial report for the crash will include the early information gathered from the crash on Interstate 55 that left three men dead last Tuesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “We are still in the very very early stages of this investigation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}