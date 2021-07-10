 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ohio man killed in crash on Interstate 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL COUNTY — A man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 39, state police said.

About 1:16 p.m. a sedan was heading north on I-39 near milepost 38 when the driver veered off the road. The vehicle crossed into the grass center median and became airborne, according to state police. 

Washington man identified in crash that killed 4 on Interstate 55

The vehicle's front end struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its roof. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. 

In the preliminary investigation, state police said there was no clear reason why the vehicle veered off the road. No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News