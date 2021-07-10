Ohio man killed in crash on Interstate 39

MARSHALL COUNTY — A man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 39, state police said.

About 1:16 p.m. a sedan was heading north on I-39 near milepost 38 when the driver veered off the road. The vehicle crossed into the grass center median and became airborne, according to state police.

The vehicle's front end struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

In the preliminary investigation, state police said there was no clear reason why the vehicle veered off the road. No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.

