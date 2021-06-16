One man injured in apparent shooting in west Normal, police say

NORMAL — One adult male was injured in an apparent shooting Tuesday night in west Normal, police said.

Normal Police Sgt. Steven Koscielak said the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hancock Drive, just a few yards west of the intersection with College Park Court.

Multiple shots were reported, Koscielak said.

No one was in custody as of late Tuesday night.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. His condition was unknown late Tuesday night.

"How bad it's going to be, I can't say at this point," Koscielak said of the victim's injuries.

Nearby residents said they heard three pops, but they assumed it was fireworks, which have been ongoing in the neighborhood for several weeks.

A person described as a young adult male was seen by witnesses walking west on Hancock Drive with two others described as young adult men before he collapsed in the street. Witnesses said they heard the man cry out, "Call 911, man, I've been shot."

Police arrived a short time later, witnesses said, and residents from nearby apartment buildings and condos came out to see what happened. Witnesses said the crowd seemed calm.

The area was cordoned off briefly with police tape and orange cones were placed in the street while police worked the scene, which was cleared before midnight, witnesses said.

There were no other reports of injuries or property damage associated with the gunfire, police said.

