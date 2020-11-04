 Skip to main content
Parked vehicle hit by gunfire in Bloomington Tuesday morning: police
BLOOMINGTON — No one was injured when shots were fired Tuesday morning on the east side of Bloomington, police said.

Bloomington officers were called to Clobertin Court about 10:05 a.m.

They found physical evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex. An empty vehicle that had been struck by gunfire was located nearby.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

