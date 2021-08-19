 Skip to main content
Part of Ropp Road to be closed Monday

NORMAL — Ropp Road will be closed to through traffic between White Oak Road and Ziebarth Road from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, weather permitting, for road work in this area. 

Section of Constitution Trail closed through Monday

Updates and extensions can be checked at mcleancountyil.gov/highway by selecting road conditions, closures and construction notices.

Construction of a second Aldi store in Bloomington, at 2121 Village Lane, is progressing, with a prospective opening date in October.
