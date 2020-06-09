Pedestrian dies after accident in Gridley

BLOOMINGTON — A 59-year-old Bloomington man died Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in a construction zone in Gridley.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said an autopsy would be scheduled. The man's name won't be released until family is notified.
Yoder, in a statement said the accident occurred about 10 a.m. in a construction zone on Route 24 near the intersection of Ford Street in Gridley. The man was pronounced dead at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center's emergency room.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!