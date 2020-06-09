Pedestrian hit and killed in Gridley construction zone
BLOOMINGTON — A 59-year-old Bloomington man died Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in a construction zone in Gridley.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said an autopsy would be scheduled. The man's name won't be released until family is notified.

Yoder, in a statement said the fatality occurred about 10 a.m. in a construction zone on Route 24 near the intersection of Ford Street in Gridley.

The man was pronounced dead at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center's emergency room.

