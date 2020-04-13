Person in custody after Bloomington house heavily damaged by fire

BLOOMINGTON — One person was taken into custody following a house fire Monday on Bissell Street.
Preliminary information indicates that the fire at 809 Bissell St. was not accidental, said Lt. Paul Williams of the Bloomington Police Department. Police had one person in custody, but could not release further information.
Bloomington and Normal fire departments responded to the fire around 3:45 p.m., said Bloomington Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Eric West. Firefighters were able to quell the flames within about five minutes, he said.
There were no injuries, Williams said.
Officials could not say how many people were inside the house at the time, but West said the fire began in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom, but there was substantial smoke and heat damage throughout the house.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!