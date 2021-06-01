Pets die in Normal house fire

NORMAL — Two dogs died in a house fire in the Ironwood subdivision on Tuesday.

Normal fire crews responded at 11:14 a.m. to a 911 call from a neighbor saying smoke was coming out of a two-story duplex in the 700 block of Clairidge Country Club Green and that dogs may be inside.

A fire near the kitchen was put out and two unresponsive dogs were found inside, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

"Firefighters began delivering medical oxygen with pet masks and performed chest compressions to try to stimulate breathing," the post said.

The dogs died at Town and Country Animal Hospital.

The homeowner was not home. Adjusters are working on a damage estimate.

The other half of the duplex was not damaged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0