 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pets die in Normal house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Two dogs died in a house fire in the Ironwood subdivision on Tuesday. 

Normal fire crews responded at 11:14 a.m. to a 911 call from a neighbor saying smoke was coming out of a two-story duplex in the 700 block of Clairidge Country Club Green and that dogs may be inside.  

A fire near the kitchen was put out and two unresponsive dogs were found inside, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Watch now: 'A crazy amount of job openings' in Bloomington-Normal

"Firefighters began delivering medical oxygen with pet masks and performed chest compressions to try to stimulate breathing," the post said.

The dogs died at Town and Country Animal Hospital. 

The homeowner was not home. Adjusters are working on a damage estimate. 

The other half of the duplex was not damaged. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph.com rolls out a new look

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News