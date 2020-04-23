Phone evidence helped lead to rape charges against ex-U of I cop; incidents go back to 2012

All the incidents allegedly occurred while Sandage was a member of the U of I Police Department. Interim Police Chief Matt Myrick said Sandage’s police authority was revoked during an investigation and Sandage resigned Feb. 27.

The official misconduct charges allege that between 2017 and 2018, Sandage used a police data system to search for information about people for his personal advantage and no official reason.

Evidence found on Sandage’s cellphone during the initial investigation, and information from people who later came forward, led to the latest charges, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

The new charges are as follows:

Sandage is accused of assaulting a woman on June 29, 2012, knowing she was unable to give consent. According to the charges, Sandage and the woman were friends, had been to a bar and she fell asleep at his residence after becoming intoxicated. Photos on Sandage’s phone showed Sandage committing a sex act with her; she was unaware until shown the photographs.