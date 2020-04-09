PHOTO: High winds flip semi trailers on I-55 in Logan County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — High winds from a fast-moving storm flipped three truck tractor semi trailers on Interstate 55 between Elkhart and Lincoln.

The incidents occurred between mile markers 117-123. Illinois State Police warn motorists to use caution in that area or to take a different route.

The National Weather Service reported downed utility poles on Primm Road south of Lincoln, and power lines down at Railsplitter State Park. Several trees also were blown down in DeWitt County, one mile south of Kenney.

Elsewhere, trees were damaged on the northeast side of Warrensburg, a barn roof was blown off at Maroa and a grain bin was blown across a road seven miles south of Illiopolis.

Hail that was 1.25 inches was reported in Vermilion County, and a 65 mph wind gust was reported a mile south of Oreana.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect across Central Illinois.

