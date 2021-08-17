Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old Bloomington boy

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child.
Police said 16-year-old Juan Carlos Mejia, of Bloomington, was reported missing July 23 and could possibly have ran away to Guatemala.
Authorities also said Mejia could be working construction in the Bloomington-Normal area.
Mejia is described by police as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Mejia’s location is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888 or jengle@cityblm.org.