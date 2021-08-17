 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old Bloomington boy

  • 0
Police Lights
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child.

Police said 16-year-old Juan Carlos Mejia, of Bloomington, was reported missing July 23 and could possibly have ran away to Guatemala.

Authorities also said Mejia could be working construction in the Bloomington-Normal area.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Mejia is described by police as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mejia’s location is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888 or jengle@cityblm.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News