Police: Bloomington man arrested after fleeing from scene of domestic violence incident

BLOOMINGTON — Police arrested a 42-year-old man Thursday morning after they said he was involved in a domestic violence incident and fled the scene.

In a statement Thursday, Bloomington police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Mullberry Street at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not release details about the incident.

Police said the man fled the scene and was found by officers around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the 2000 block of Ridge Creek Drive.

The man is being held at McLean County Jail. No bond information is available. He is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery/strangle, unlawful restraint and theft/possession of stolen property greater than $300 and less than $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State's Attorney's office.

