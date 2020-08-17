You are the owner of this article.
Police: Body found in north Normal on Monday afternoon
NORMAL — Police in Normal are investigating a dead body found Monday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a wooded area in north Normal near Greenbriar Drive and Hershey Road for a report of a possible body in the area. Officers located the body upon their arrival.

The identity of the man has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation by the Normal Police Department at the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has traveled through the area recently and believes they may have information, is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535 or (309) 888-5030.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

