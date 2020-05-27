You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Missing Farmer City woman died of 'diabetic complications'
top story

Police: Missing Farmer City woman died of 'diabetic complications'

{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Kelley

Kelley

FARMER CITY — The woman who was missing for nearly a week was found dead in her Farmer City home, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Donna Kelley, 69, died of diabetic complications according to preliminary autopsy results, Farmer City Police Chief Glenn Neal said.

She was found Tuesday after last being seen last Wednesday morning; she also had spoken to a friend by phone that evening, police said.

Farmer City police also noted Kelley did not have her diabetes medication when she was found.

Illinois State Police were called to assist with the investigation of her death, police said previously.

Anyone with further information regarding her death can contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.

From the Archives: A look back at Memorial Day

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected
Local News

Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected

Tyler Graf apparently drowned in a pond near Downs, authorities said. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that he died from drowning, said Sheriff Jon Sandage and Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement. "There was no evidence of an altercation or assault."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News