Police: Missing Farmer City woman died of 'diabetic complications'

FARMER CITY — The woman who was missing for nearly a week was found dead
in her Farmer City home, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Donna Kelley, 69, died of diabetic complications according to preliminary autopsy results, Farmer City Police Chief Glenn Neal said.
She was found Tuesday after
last being seen last Wednesday morning; she also had spoken to a friend by phone that evening, police said.
Farmer City police also noted Kelley did not have her diabetes medication when she was found.
Illinois State Police were called to assist with the investigation of her death, police said previously.
Anyone with further information regarding her death can contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.
