Police: Normal Walmart doors were boarded up Wednesday after social media posts about looting
Police: Normal Walmart doors were boarded up Wednesday after social media posts about looting

NORMAL — Social media rumors pushed Normal’s Walmart to board up an entrance Wednesday night, but police said no credible threats have been found.

“There was just some stuff floating around on social media about possible looting,” Sgt. Cory McNicol said Thursday. The rumors seemed to be connected to Election Day. 

McNicol said Normal police are investigating any threat as credible, but no incidents were reported involving looting at the Walmart at 300 Greenbriar Drive.

Wednesday night, the pharmacy side doors were blocked by plywood and pallets of wrapped merchandise and similar items were seen next to the entrance to the grocery side.

Similar action was taken in early June after looting in Bloomington-Normal stores followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow said the store was “trying to get out in front of any potential issues.”

Walmart notified Normal police about these concerns but did not say if or when they would take action to secure the building, Longfellow said.

Walmart did not return requests for comment Thursday.

McNicol said he did not know if the doors would continue to be blocked in the next several days.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

