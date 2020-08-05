You are the owner of this article.
Police officer discovers garage fire near east Normal apartment building
NORMAL — Investigators from the Normal Fire Department are working to determine the origin and cause of a garage fire near the Shoppes at College Hills.

A Normal police officer found the fire just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in a detached garage behind a four-unit apartment building at the corner of Towanda Avenue and Baugh Drive.

The officer said flames were visible when he arrived. Responding firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes.

After he reported the fire, the patrol officer attempted to make contact with the building occupants, according to a statement from the Normal Fire Department.

The flames never reached the residential buildings and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The southernmost garage unit sustained heavy fire damage and smoke and heat damaged the garage contents, including a vehicle that was parked inside.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

