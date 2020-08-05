Police officer discovers garage fire near east Normal apartment building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Investigators from the Normal Fire Department are working to determine the origin and cause of a garage fire near the Shoppes at College Hills.

A Normal police officer found the fire just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in a detached garage behind a four-unit apartment building at the corner of Towanda Avenue and Baugh Drive.

The officer said flames were visible when he arrived. Responding firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes.

After he reported the fire, the patrol officer attempted to make contact with the building occupants, according to a statement from the Normal Fire Department.

The flames never reached the residential buildings and no injuries were reported at the scene.