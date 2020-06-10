Police release 7 photos of Normal looting, vandalism suspects
breaking top story

Police release 7 photos of Normal looting, vandalism suspects

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police have released photos of a number of people suspected to have been involved in  looting and vandalism on May 31.

They face charges ranging from criminal trespass, burglary, looting, mob action and/or aggravated battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. 

Watch now: Social media reveals depth of Bloomington-Normal vandalism

Mugshots: Arrests made in Bloomington-Normal looting

13 adults, 3 juveniles face charges in Eastland mall looting incidents

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News