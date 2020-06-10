Police release 7 photos of Normal looting, vandalism suspects

NORMAL — Normal police have released photos of a number of people suspected to have been involved in looting and vandalism on May 31.
They face charges ranging from criminal trespass, burglary, looting, mob action and/or aggravated battery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!